Ireland Triumph In Adversity In Scotland

Ireland overcame adversity at BT Murrayfield to secure a fourth win in the Guinness Six Nations, retain the Century Quaich trophy and set up a Championship finale at home to England in the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

Th team lost Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson to injury in the first half while Sheehan’s replacement Ronan Kelleher was forced off early in the second half. Josh van der Flier took on the lineout duties while Cian Healy came in at hooker.

Ireland still had the lead at halftime but a defiant purple patch in the second half saw them pull ahead and despite losing Garry Ringrose late in the game they nearly forced a bonus point but for a forward pass.

The tries came from Player of the Match Mack Hansen (27 mins), James Lowe (56 mins) and Jack Conan (61 mins) while Johnny Sexton equalled the all time points record in the Championship to level with Ronan O’Gara.

Scotland v Ireland – As It Happened