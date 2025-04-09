Ireland Training Session At The High Performance Centre – England Week

It was a big training day for the Ireland team today at the IRFU High Performance Centre as they prepare to face England at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Saturday evening.

Tickets for Round 3 of the Guinness Six Nations against the reigning champions are selling fast so don’t miss out on what promises to be a fantastic day on and off the pitch.

Speaking about the match on Saturday Head Coach Scott Bemand said, “This time it’s in Ireland, and my understanding is it’s going to be close to a sell-out. Ticket sales have been good, people can see what we’re trying to achieve and get on the back of it. That’s going to feed into a young team’s psyche.”

Following two rounds of action it was revealed that Aoife Wafer and Neve Jones have been two of the most selected players in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Fantasy game; Wafer has had the most carries in the tournament and features it the Top 5 for most offloads, tackle breaks and breakdown steals.