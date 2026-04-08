Ireland Training Session As Excitement Builds For Championship Kick Off

Excitement is building on and off the pitch as Ireland prepare to kick off their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign agains England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The squad have been in camp at the IRFU High Performance centre and you can get exclusive insight each week during the tournament with Inside Camp, presented by Aon. Watch the first episode here now.

There will be full coverage of the Championship on RTÉ and Virgin Media with expert analysis, pitch‑side insight and top‑tier commentary throughout the tournament. The action will kick off on Saturday 11 April with France v Italy at 12:25pm on RTÉ Player, followed by England v Ireland at 2:25pm on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. The opening weekend will then close out with Wales v Scotland at 4:40pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media PLAY.

The Green Wave heads to Galway a week later as Ireland will face Italy at Dexcom Stadium. Tickets are on sale now from the link below.

The Ireland squad includes nine uncapped players who will be hoping to make their debut in green. Speaking at the tournament launch Head Coach Scott Bemand said, “With a young group still, the blend of experience hasn’t got ‘old’ experience yet. We’ve got young experienced players now with our group.

“The nine we’ve brought in, three are brand new. Six have been on multiple competition phases with us. So, girls are coming through who actually aren’t brand new. They’ve been in and around our environment now for a while.

“I’m hoping some of those girls come through and really start to push into the group. Post World Cup, we’ve got four years to the next World Cup. We want to start getting competition into competition, and people starting to push through and break into the team.

“So, we think we’ve got some potential in the group. How quickly we can bring it through, the Six Nations gives us our first opportunity to do that.”