Captain’s Run In London As Ireland Want To Use Occasion ‘To Drive Performance’

Ireland captain Erin King says the squad will not be daunted by playing at Allianz Stadium and want to use the occasion to drive their performance as they take on World Champions England in front of a record Guinness Women’s Six Nations crowd.

King referenced the experience of playing in the Rugby World Cup when asked about tomorrow’s game, “We’ve seen it with our team before. The girls have played in big stadiums that are full in the World Cup and put in performances.

“I think sometimes people can get caught up in all of that. And while it is really exciting, I think we’re here to do jobs. We’re rugby players, and that’s what we love to do at the end of the day. And if there was two people in the crowd, I think we’d all still be here.

“For me personally, it just fills me with excitement, and I think the girls too. Obviously there will be a few nerves, but we’re definitely going to use that to fuel us and to drive our performance.