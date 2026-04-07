Inside Camp: Reconnecting, Irish Dancing And Back In Camp

The Guinness Women’s SIx Nations Kicks off this week as Ireland head to Allianz Stadium in Twickenham to take on reigning champions England, but first we go behind the scenes with the squad in the first episode of Inside Camp, presented by Aon.

Each week during in the tournament Inside Camp will give you an exclusive look inside the workings of the Irish squad. In our first episode of the season we go bring you from the first camp of the year in January right up to date.

Take a look back at the announcement of Erin King as captain, see the team show of their Irish dancing skills – some serious Riverdance contenders in this squad – and take a look at training as the squad kick into gear for the opening round of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations on Saturday.