Ireland Training In Portugal
The Ireland squad were on the pitch at their training base in Portugal today as they step up preparations for the opening game of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations against France on Friday week. Check out the action from training below.
Ahead of the tournament you can whet your appetite for the action and go behind the scenes like never before in the new Netflix series, ‘Six Nations: Full Contact’. Watch all eight episodes now on Netflix.
