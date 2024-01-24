Ireland Back In Training At The High Performance Centre

The Ireland squad were back in training this week at the IRFU High Performance Centre before their departure to Portugal for a warm weather training camp.

Ireland kick off the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship and their title defence against France in Marseille on February 2nd. Ireland’s home games against Italy, Wales and Scotland are sell out matches.

Ahead of the tournament you can whet your appetite for the action and go behind the scenes like never before in the new Netflix series Six Nations: Full Contact. Watch all eight episodes now on Netflix.

