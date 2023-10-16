Ireland Training In Dubai – WXV Week 2

The Ireland squad were back on the pitch in the heat of Dubai, after their record breaking win against Kazakhstan, as they prepare for match week 2 of the inaugural WXV3 tournament.

Scott Bemand’s charges face Colombia next Saturday at 5pm local time/2pm Irish time, with the game being broadcast live on RugbyPass TV.

In squad news, Clara Nielson has been called up in place of the injured Aoife Doyle, who was sidelined for the Dubai opener and will miss the rest of the competition.

Head coach Bemand has taken the opportunity to add to his forward ranks with the addition of Exeter Chiefs hooker Nielson.