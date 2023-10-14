Quarter Final Heartbreak For Ireland

On a night when Ireland remembered Anthony Foley, whose anniversary occurs on Monday, the team suffered the heartbreak of another Quarter Final exit.

New Zealand saw off a late siege at Stade de France to triumph 28-24 after an epic contest. Leicester Fainga’anuku’s try helped the All Blacks race into a 13-0 lead before centre Bundee Aki danced his way over for Ireland. Ardie Savea responded but Jamison Gibson-Park’s try, with Aaron Smith in the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on, saw their lead cut to 18-17 at half-time.

Will Jordan bagged his fifth try of the tournament but a penalty try, with hooker Codie Taylor also getting a yellow card, saw Ireland again get within one point. Centre Jordie Barrett then kicked a penalty before New Zealand held on in the closing minutes despite 37 phases of Irish attacks to set up a semi-final with Argentina at Stade de France on Friday, 20 October.

After the match Andy Farrell said, “We’ve had a good run but sport can be cruel sometimes – I guess that’s why we love it. The way we kept battling shows the character of this side.”