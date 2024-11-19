Ireland Training – Fiji Week

It was a cold one at the IRFU High Performance Centre as the Ireland squad continued their preparation ahead of the match against Fiji on Saturday afternoon at Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland team will be announced on Thursday with Andy Farrell saying, “We do need to have a think about how we roll on because Fiji are unbelievably dangerous as we saw last week against Wales,”

At the same time, so are Australia. Four games on the bounce, we’ve got to manage that realistically.

“We need to pick a side that’s going to perform and what you don’t do is give everyone a game that’s been unfortunate not to play so far.

“If you’re trying to work out how lads are going to cope at international level, you need to put good people around them to be able to judge them in the right manner, so there’s a balance there.”