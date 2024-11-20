Guinness Rugby Writers Awards Dinner
The Guinness Storehouse played host to the Rugby Writers Awards last night as Aoife Wafer, Caelan Doris and a host of Irish Rugby stars recieved their awards.
Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Awards 2024 – Winners
Women’s XV Player of the Year: Aoife Wafer
Men’s XV Player of the Year: Caelan Doris
Men’s 7s Player of the Year: Zac Ward
Women’s 7s Player of the Year: Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Dave Guiney Team of the Year: Ireland Senior Men’s team
Club of the Year: Ballyclare RFC
Tom Rooney Award: Gerry Kelly
Hall of Fame Inductees: Joy Neville & Keith Wood
Fred Cogley Award: Edmund Van Esbeck & Len Dinneen.