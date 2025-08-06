Ireland Training – Canada Week

The Ireland squad trained today at the IRFU High Performance centre ahead of their match against Canada on Saturday at Affidea Park in Belfast.

The two teams met at the World Rugby WXV1 tournament in Langley last October with the home side emerging 21-8 winners.

Last weekend saw Ireland beat Scotland in their first warm up match ahead of the Rugby World Cup. The Ireland squad for the tournament will be announced next week.

Canada, currently ranked 2nd in the World, unveiled their squad at the end of July and travel to Belfast on the back of a comprehensive 42-10 victory over USA.