Captain’s Run In Affidea Stadium Ahead Of Ireland v Canada
The Ireland Women’s team put the final touches to their preparations for Saturday’s match against Canada at Affidea Stadium in Belfast earlier today.
The home of Ulster Rugby provides the backdrop to the last match before the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
The World Cup squad will be announced on Monday morning ahead of the tournament in England at the end of the month.
The squad took the traditional team photo before settling in to the final run out of the week before tomorrow’s big game.