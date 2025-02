Ireland Scrum Coach John Fogarty says that Mack Hansen and FInlay Bealham trained today and are looking positive ahead of Round 2 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations against Scotland.

“They trained just now and it looks positive for both, they took part in the full session. They’ll be looked at again and there’ll be a medical tomorrow as well.

Fogarty confirmed that Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy are ruled out again this week saying that the game will ‘come too soon for them’