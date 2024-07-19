Ireland U-20 Men’s World Championship Run Ends With Play-Off Defeat

The Ireland Under-20 Men (sponsored by PwC) were unable to maintain an encouraging start against New Zealand as they fell to a 38-24 defeat in the 3rd place play-off at the World Rugby U-20 Championship .

Willie Faloon’s youngsters were boosted by tries from half-backs Oliver Coffey and Jack Murphy, yet a yellow card for Bryn Ward, just before half-time, proved costly as New Zealand seized control in Cape Town.

With two tries each from captain Vernon Bason and Frank Vaenuku, Jono Gibbes’ side, who won the inaugural SANZAAR U-20 Rugby Championship this year, turned a 12-0 deficit into a 26-point lead by the 73rd minute.

However, with a number of U-19 players getting game-time, particularly in the forwards, Ireland gained some late consolation thanks to two well-taken scores from Ethan Graham and Sean Naughton.

Despite ending their season on a losing note, Faloon’s charges can still look back with pride on an unbeaten U-20 Six Nations campaign, while fourth is Ireland’s joint-second highest placing at a World Rugby U-20 Championship.