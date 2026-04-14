Ireland Step Up Training Ahead Of Italy Match In Galway

Dexcom Stadium will play host to a first ever Guinness Women’s Six Nations match in Galway on Saturday as Ireland play Italy in Round 2 of the Championship.

The Ireland squad are back at work at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week as they prepare for the match. Both sides will be aiming to bounce back from defeat in Round 1 and the Ireland squad are looking forward to their first home game of the tournament.

Speaking after that match in Allianz Stadium try scorer Anna McGann said, “I think we did create things, we just probably didn’t finish them. And there were opportunities there that we left on the pitch.

“I think rolling into next week, they are quite easy fixes and we’ve a home game in Dexcom which will be really exciting and we’ll have the home crowd so hopefully that’ll bring us up for it again. So that’s really exciting, and we can’t wait to have our home games where it’s just going to be a sea of green.”