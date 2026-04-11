England Beat Resilient Ireland At Allianz Stadium

The reigning World Champions continued their winning ways in front of a record Guinness Women’s Six Nations crowd of 77,000 at Allianz Stadium. Their strong first half performance provided a 21-0 lead that proved too big to chase down despite two tries from Ireland in the second half to finish 33-10.

In a match played under the London sunshine, John Mitchell’s side showed flashes of their clinical best but struggled to find their usual rhythm. Ireland, led by new captain Erin King, refused to be overawed by the occasion, fighting back late in the game to cross the whitewash twice and dampen the home side’s celebrations.

To their immense credit, Ireland dominated the final fifteen minutes. Anna McGann rewarded their persistence, diving over in the corner after a well-worked blindside move. Then, in the dying stages, captain King capped a gritty performance by powering over from close range. Dannah O’Brien’s conversion brought the final score to 33-12.

Cliodhna Moloney-McDonald won her 50th cap playing against her wife Claudia while Katie Whelan and Eilís Cahill added their names to the list of capped internationals with debuts off the bench.

Ireland head to Galway next week for a first ever Championship match at Dexcom Stadium – tickets are on sale here.