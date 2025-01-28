Ireland Step Up Preparations In Portugal

The Ireland squad were on the pitch again today as they stepped up their preparations for the opening match of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations against England on Saturday evening at Aviva Stadium.

The squad will travel home on Wednesday and the team will be named on Thursday with Assistant Coach Andrew Goodman saying that they have “a pretty fully-fit squad apart from Tadhg (Furlong) unfortunately leaving us earlier in the week, there’s guys pushing each other and fighting hard for positions but doing it in the right way, pushing each other and competing.”