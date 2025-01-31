Captain’s Run: Ireland v England

The sun shone on Aviva Stadium this morning as the Ireland squad took to the field for the final run out before tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated clash with England in Round 1 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Both teams head into the tournament with a similar record of a 72% win rate in the opening game of the Championship with 18 wins apiece and while Ireland have won each of their last three home games England, the visitors did win the most recent encounter in Twickenham last year.

The gates at Aviva Stadium will be open at 2:45pm on Saturday afternoon with the opening match of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, Scotland vs. Italy on the big screen, giving fans a chance to settle in, get in the spirit, and support Ireland’s own warm-up ahead of the main event.