Ireland Squad Back In Action At High Performance Centre

The Ireland squad gathered at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday and were back on the pitch on Tuesday morning as they kick off their preparations for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The squad, which includes the uncapped Jack Boyle as well as four uncapped development players – Hugh Cooney, James McNabney, Ben Murphy and Cathal Forde, head to Portugal this week for their regular training camp ahead of the first match.

Ireland kick off the Championship against England on Saturday, February 1st in Aviva Stadium. Skipper Caelan Doris, who was at the tournament launch in Rome said,

“That’s the great thing about this competition, each game you can’t take anything for granted. For us, we’ve got England first up and it’s hard to look beyond that for now.

