‘The Training Sessions We’ve Had Were Designed To Get The Lads Up To Speed’

The Ireland squad were back on the pitch yesterday as they step up their final preparations for the first four huge internationals in November – The Rematch against New Zealand at Soldier Field.

Speaking about the challenge facing them Ireland Forwards Coach Paul O’Connell said, “It’s definitely a challenge, that’s why we’re over a little bit early, that allowed us to get over the jet lag and have two really fast sessions with a good bit of contact in them and get lads up to speed.

‘It’s certainly a challenge but the sessions we’ve put in are designed to help the guys on that journey.

Speaking about New Zealand’s tries from lineouts in the Rugby Championship he said, “Most tries come from lineouts, you can’t kick to the corner and take a scrum. You try to get after some of their ball in the air and you give yourself a chance to compete on the floor. We know how Scott Robertson like to attack off lineout, or scrum, launch. They’re very good at it.”