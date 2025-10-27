Ireland Training In Chicago As Farrell Settles In After ‘Whirlwind Few Days’

The Ireland squad have been working hard on and off the pitch in Chicago as they prepare for The Rematch against New Zealand, and none more so than Munster centre Tom Farrell who has settled in well after a whirlwind few days.

“It has been a whirlwind, I was doing a walk through on the Monday in Limerick and I got a phone call to ask me to come in to camp. So I hit the road and was in to Abbotstown and on a plane the next day so it was a pretty quick turn around.”

Farrell spent the first couple of days getting up to speed on the calls, “A lot of new calls and faces so I’ve been picking the brains of all the lads and to be fair they’ve all been brilliant helping me out. First pitch session was tough but it was brilliant to get on the pitch. I’ve been learning systems and plays and calls so its nice to put it on the pitch and put yourself under pressure and see how you cope with it.”

Asked about the next few weeks he said, “Obviously I’d love to be capped. We have New Zealand first up and that’s foremost but the aim is to be capped all going well.”

All the players came through training last week and are available for selection. The Ireland team to face New Zealand will be named by Head Coach Andy Farrell on Thursday at 8am local time/1pm Irish time.