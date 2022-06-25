Ireland Squad Training At North Harbour Stadium

The Ireland squad are stepping up their preparations for the opening game of the Summer Tour of New Zealand, with just five days to go until Andy Farrell ‘s side face the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton.

The Ireland squad have been settling into their base in Auckland over the last number of days as they lay the foundations for the Test series against the All Blacks, as well as two midweek matches against the Māori All Blacks.

Farrell’s side enjoyed an intense hit out at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday morning – check out the best action shots from the session below.