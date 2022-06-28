Ireland Squad Prep For Māori All Blacks

The Ireland squad were back on the training paddock at North Harbour Stadium on Tuesday morning, applying the finishing touches to preparations for Wednesday’s Summer Tour opener against the Māori All Blacks in Hamilton.

Andy Farrell has named his Match Day Squad for tomorrow’s clash at FMG Stadium Waikato (Kick-off 8.05am Irish time, live on Sky Sports), with Bundee Aki named to captain Ireland.

Ireland completed their Captain’s Run in Auckland on Tuesday before Farrell and Aki spoke to media.

Check out the best action shots from the session below.