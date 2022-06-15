Ireland Squad Training Ahead Of Departure For New Zealand

The Ireland squad completed their three-day Mini Camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Wednesday morning, as preparations intensify for the Summer Tour of New Zealand.

Head Coach Andy Farrell yesterday named his 40-player squad for the Tour, including five uncapped players, and the group have been building towards the three Test series against the All Blacks and two midweek games against the Māori All Blacks in Dublin this week.

Ahead of the squad’s departure for Auckland on Sunday and Monday, check out the best action shots from today’s session at the IRFU HPC at the Sport Ireland Campus.