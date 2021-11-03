Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Ireland Squad Training At Carton House

Gallery

3rd November 2021 13:36

By Editor

With just three days to go until the Autumn Nations Series clash against Japan at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 1pm), the Ireland squad were back on the training paddock at their Carton House base on Wednesday morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side are building the first outing of an important three-match November window, as the Brave Blossoms visit Dublin for the second time this year following July’s Vodafone Summer Series clash between the sides.

Children’s tickets for Saturday’s game are now available for just €10 with up to five tickets available when accompanied by an adult – click here to buy.

Check out the best action shots from Wednesday’s squad session below.

Ireland Tickets On Sale

Book your seat for in Aviva Stadium and the RDS as the Ireland Men and Women are back in action this November.

Buy Now