Ireland Captain’s Run At Murrayfield

The Ireland squad completed their final preparations ahead of Round 4 of the Guinness Six Nations with a Captain’s Run hit-out at Murrayfield Stadium under glorious blue skies on Saturday afternoon.

Andy Farrell‘s side applied the finishing touches to their prep for a Sunday showdown against Scotland in Edinburgh earlier, with Captain Johnny Sexton leading Ireland through the session.

Kick-off at Murrayfield is at 3pm on Sunday, with the game live on Virgin Media and ITV.

Check out the best action shots from Ireland’s Captain’s Run below.