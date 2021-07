The Ireland squad were back on the training pitch at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Tuesday morning as preparations continue for Saturday’s Vodafone Summer Series game against USA at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 7.15pm).

Andy Farrell‘s side turn their attention to the showdown with the Eagles following last weekend’s victory over Japan in their opening Vodafone Summer Series Test.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from Tuesday’s session below.