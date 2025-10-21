Ireland Squad Chicago Bound

The Ireland Men’s squad took off for Chicago today to begin prepararations for an exciting month of international rugby, starting with the rematch for the Gallagher Cup against New Zealand at Soldier Field on Saturday, November 1.

Andy Farrell’s men were at Dublin Airport bright and early this morning to fly out to the Windy City for what promises to be another incredible game against the All Blacks.

Fresh from working with many of the players on this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour, Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty says it is an ideal game to kick off the 2025/26 international season for the team.

“I know the Lions makes it a little bit different, but we worked really closely with those Lions players throughout the summer.” he said.

“They’ve had rest, they’ve had a pre-season, so any little bits and pieces that are untidy or fix-ups, mentally they’re not fatigued from anything.

“They should be in a really good place to come in and hit the ground running, and that is what’s expected of them.”