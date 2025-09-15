Green Wave: Thank You To Our Fantastic Ireland Supporters

The Green Wave is about the Ireland team, the players in the jersey now and the ones to come; but it’s more than just the squad, it is about the wider women’s rugby community and inspiring the fans and the next generation.

Irish supporters have cheered the team throughout the Rugby World Cup, from the moment the team landed in England to the final whistle in the heartbreaking quarter final loss to France.

Head Coach Scott Bemand said, “It was a tough Test match today, the occasion – you think a year ago, that group might have felt the occasion more but I could see it in the eyes of the players when they stepped off the bus… the Irish support has been fantastic all the way through the competition. The crowd was singing the Field of Athenry and our group don’t get daunted by that any more. They get excited by it.”

The Green Wave will continue to inspire young players and in 2026 will take centre stage in Aviva Stadium as Ireland host Scotland on the final day of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations – tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.ie

For now we salute the Ireland supporters with a gallery of just some of the thousands who made the journey.