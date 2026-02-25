Ireland Squad Begin Two-Day Mini Camp Ahead Of Wales Match

The Ireland squad linked up in Dublin earlier today to begin a two-day mini camp, ahead of their Guinness Men’s Six Nations home clash with Wales on Friday week.

Jack Conan, who missed the 42-21 win away to England due to illness, was back on the pitch as the players trained at the UCD Bowl, eager to build on their recording-breaking performance last Saturday.

Andy Farrell’s men with train alongside their Under-20 counterparts, who were also victorious against England last week, at Thursday morning’s open training session at the Aviva Stadium. All tickets for the session have been distributed.

Looking forward to training in front of the fans, Garry Ringrose spoke about the support the team had in Twickenham, saying: “It’s only when I find you’re on the bus on the way in and you’re seeing loads of green jerseys and you’re kind of reminded about the quality of support.

“That was the case this morning (Saturday), driving in on the bus, seeing so many green jerseys. Then for the anthem, there’s a proper noise to it and when things were going well, they were getting behind us so you could feel it and we definitely appreciate it.

“I see people who live here but then people who would have travelled over as well, and for us to create special moments for them is pretty good.”