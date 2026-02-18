Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
3 hours ago
Report
Ireland Under-20s Stun England To Claim Brilliant Win In Bath
The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) produced their most complete performance of the year so far, as tries from Lee…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players