Clovers On Cusp Of Home Semi-Final After Beating Edinburgh

The Clovers are within touching distance of a home semi-final in the Celtic Challenge , having crowned their first ever appearance at Dexcom Stadium with a 31-7 bonus point victory over Edinburgh.

Denis Fogarty’s charges are second in the table, now just two points behind the Wolfhounds and nine clear of third-placed Gwalia Lightning, heading into the final two rounds of the regular season.

The Clovers, who will face Edinburgh at Hive Stadium in next Saturday’s return fixture, built a 24-0 half-time lead in Galway, courtesy of tries from Aoife Corey, Jemima Adams Verling, and Chisom Ugwueru (2).

Hannah McMahon hit back for the Scottish side on the hour mark, but the Clovers had the final say when replacement Beth Buttimer marked her return from injury by muscling over in the 69th minute.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Fogarty said: “We played well in patches. There are certain areas we probably need to tidy up on in terms of set-piece and stuff. We need to clean that up going into the remainder of this competition because that will become really, really important.

“But getting a bonus point win here in the Dexcom is very pleasing. Obviously Ellie (O’Sullivan Sexton) with her first start, getting Béibhinn (Parsons) back into the team, there’s other players coming in and pushing that.

“It’s been a competitive squad, so I think overall it’s been really pleasing. We’re taking each game as they come, getting closer to that home semi-final, and that’s what we wanted all the time. Getting back in here for a semi-final which would be really, really important for us.”

It was announced recently that the first ever Celtic Challenge final will take place at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, March 28 (kick-off 3pm). Tickets are on sale now.