Guinness Men’s Six Nations Launched In Rome

The Colosseum in Rome has played host to many a gladiatorial contest in ancient times, but today it provided the backdrop for the launch of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations as the captains and coaches prepare for an epic championship.

The Championship’s history reaches back to 1883, but 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the men’s Six Nations in its current format, since Italy joined and completed the line-up in 2000.

To celebrate the milestone, all roads led to Rome. The team Captains and Head Coaches from each Union and Federation gathered in the Italian Capital, for the annual showpiece launch event, that signals the start of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship.

As modern-day entertainers and gladiators, the international rugby Captains took their positions in the world’s most famous arena, the Colosseum, to set the scene for the 2025 Championship and capture an iconic moment.

Speaking at the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations launch event, Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said:

“The Six Nations Championship is unique in sport and is rugby’s most loved annual occasion. The fifteen fixtures over five rounds mean that every game, point and moment matter. Not just for the players, but for the millions of fans who help make the Championship experience so special.

It is fitting that we are in Rome to celebrate the start of this year’s Championship, and 25 years of the Six Nations, since Italy joined in 2000. The experience of the tournament is truly unique, and Italy have helped shape this for fans from all over the world.

2025 has added significance, as we go into the first year of a new partnership with Guinness; the longstanding and dedicated partner of Six Nations Rugby. Guinness and Six Nations are synonymous, and the brand has been at the centre of some of the biggest moments in the Championship.”