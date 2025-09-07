Ireland Ship Heavy Defeat In Final Pool Game

A huge crowd at Brighton & Hove stadium saw the Black Ferns turn in one of their strongerst performances of the year as they beat Ireland with a six try, forty point win.

Ireland had a pre-match change as Niamh O’Dowd was moved into the starting XV with El Perry a late withdrawal from the side. Siobhan McCarthy came in to the replacements.

Ireland started well but could not turn possesion and position into points in the opening few exchanges of the game. The Black Ferns weathered the green wave and went on to score three first half tries to lead 19-0 at half time.

A foot injury took Stacey Flood out of the match on 33 minutes to be replaced by Nancy McGillivray while co-captain Edel McMahon followed early in the second half, replaced by Claire Boles, robbing Ireland of two experienced operators.

New Zealand struck for their fourth try on 57 minutes to secure the bonus point. Scott Bemand emptied the Irish bench shortly after with one eye now on the quarter final that had already been secured.

The huge Irish contingent in Brighton continued to show their support as they tried to lift their team but Ireland just could not break down the Black Ferns despite laying siege to the opposition line with a series of driving mauls. New Zealand broke away from one Irish attack but had their try ruled out with a knock on.

Beibhinn Parsons, who had been replaced early in the second half by Anna McGann, was called on to come back on as a HIA cover for Eve Higgins.

The final word went to New Zealand as Braxton Sorensen-McGee secured her hat-trick and the Black Ferns’ fifth try of the game on 79 minutes while Maia Joseph scored from the resulting kick-off to leave it 40-0 in a disappointing end for Ireland.