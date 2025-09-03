Ireland Gym Session In Brighton

The Ireland squad have made camp at theie new team base in Brighton as they prepare for the final Pool C match against New Zealand on Sunday.

Some of the players tried their hand at a little sparring at the Underground Gym in Brighton as part of their session.

Asked about Ireland co-captain Sam Monaghan, who came off in the game against Spain, and Aoife Wafer, Assistant Coach Denis Fogarty said today, “We had our install session today and after that everyone has taken part in that and at the moment is in contention for the week. AOife has been doing contact in a controlled envrironment but tomorrow she’ll be doing that with the team. First and foremost is that if people are fit and ready we want to get the on the park.”

The teams are level on points at the top of the Pool table with Black Ferns ahead on point difference as they face into the deciding game before the quarter finals.

Ireland won the most recent encounter between the sides with a stirring 29-27 last year.