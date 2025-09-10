The Landscape Of Legends – Ireland Jersey Launch

Launching the new Ireland jersey, inspired by a Landscape of Legends, four of Ireland’s rising stars took to the foothills of the Dublin mountains today at Tickknock.

The jerseys draw inspiration from Ireland’s landscapes, from the vibrant greens of its countryside to the dark depths of its night skies. The supporting campaign, ‘The Landscape of Legends’, pays tribute to Irish environments that have given rise to some of the toughest players in the world.

Sam Prendergast, Erin King, Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Jamie Osborne were on hand to launch the jersey. The full 2025/26 Ireland Rugby range from Canterbury of New Zealand is on sale now via: Intersport Elverys and online at https://www.canterbury.com/collection/ireland-collection.list