Munster Move Through The Gears Ahead Of #ReturnToRugby

After eight weeks of pre-season build-up, Munster are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 showdown against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 7.35pm).

Johann van Graan’s squad were put through their paces at their High Performance base at University of Limerick on Tuesday as they gear up towards the resumption of the season and a pivotal two rounds of PRO14 action, with the southern province pushing for a place in the semi-finals.

Take a look through the best training shots from Tuesday’s session courtesy of Inpho Photography.