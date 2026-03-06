Ireland Secure Hard Fought Bonus Point Against Wales

Ireland secured a hard fought bonus point win against a dogged Wales side in Round 4 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Jacob Stockdale, Jack Crowley, Player of the Match Jack Conan and Jamie Osborne touched down as Jamison Gibson Park won his 50th cap while Nathan Doak won his first.

Speaking after the game Conan said, “To be fair to Wales, I thought they were brilliant today. That felt like a proper Test match, the intensity was unbelievably high throughout.

We probaby let them off the hook at a few stages, a few sloppy mistakes from us giving them easy access. But I think we did well to stick in there.

Great for Jamo on his 50th cap, Doaky on his first, that we could make it a special day for those lads. But as always, lots of opportunities to be better again for next week.”