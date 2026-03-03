Ireland Training At The High Performance Centre

The Ireland team trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre yesterday as they stepped up preparations for the Friday Night Lights clash against Wales in Round 4 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Bundee Aki, who came on for the final quarter of Connacht’s win over leaders Glasgow Warriors, and Jimmy O’Brien have linked up with the national squad, as has Robbie Henshaw, for the early part of the week, after returning from a knee injury.

Speaking about the session Paul O’Connell said, “Bundee’s a brilliant personality to have around the place. He trained quite well today and it just adds to the group. It’s great to have that leadership, that kind of personality around the place.

“Helping guys, talking to guys. He trained with the ‘bibs’ today, so he was good with them. It’s excellent to have him back in. We’ve had Robbie (Henshaw) in as well, training this week. It’s been great to have the two of them in.”