Healy Set To Become Leinster’s Most Capped Player

Cian Healy is set to win his 281st cap as he is named in the Leinster team to play Dragons RFC in Round 2 of the BKT United Rugby Championship tomorrow evening in Aviva Stadium.

His 281st outing in blue will see him break a tie with Leinster legend Devin Toner, whose record he equalled in last Friday’s win over Edinburgh.

Speaking about Healy’s achievement Leo Cullen said, “When you talk about players, in rugby, because it’s a game for all shapes and sizes, being able to do your core job first. You think of the job of a prop, the scrum part, being a frontrow for that length of time and the job he’s done there. Cian’s an amazing individual and unique as a character. Sometimes when players hit these milestones you start thinking of the end. [He’s] phenomenal.”

Healy made his Leinster Rugby debut against Border Reivers in May 2007 and has since gone on to become one of the most decorated players in Leinster and Irish rugby history. Take a look back the Leinster and Ireland legend through his years so far in blue.