Emerging Ireland Captain’s Run In Blomfontein

The Emerging Ireland squad were in Toyota Stadium today for Captain’s Run as they ready themselves for the first game of the three-match tour of South Africa on Wednesday afternoon (4pm local time/3pm Irish time).

Munster’s Alex Kendellen will lead the team that also includes recent Ireland Sevens Olympian Zac Ward – team in full here.

Kendellen is keen to lead by example, “It’s important to just show what you can do on the pitch and hopefully these young lads follow me into these games through my actions.” – interview here.

The match will be shown live on irishrugby+ the new home of streaming which has already hosted Energia AIL matches in the opening weeks of the league. Sign up for free today at plus.irishrugby.ie

The squad were joined at training today by a familiar face as former Ulster star Ruan Pienaar paid a visit.