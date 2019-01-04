Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Recent Form
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Match Page - Overview - Current Standing
Related news
3 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Celebrate Triple Crown Success Following Bonus Point Victory
There were some heartwarming celebrations, shared between the players, coaches, family members, and fans, as Ireland were crowned Triple Crown…
3 hours ago
News
Baloucoune Claims BKT Rising Player Award
Ireland winger Robert Baloucoune has been named the 2026 BKT Rising Player following an exceptional debut campaign in the Guinness…
13 hours ago
Live Matches
Ireland v Scotland Match Centre
The final round of the Guinnes Men's Six Nations and there's silverware on the line for Ireland and Scotland. Join…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players