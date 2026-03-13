Captain’s Run Done As Ireland Get Ready For Super Saturday

The Ireland team put the final touches to their preparations at Captain’s Run in Aviva Stadium ahead of the final round Super Saturday clash with Scotland.

The Triple Crown is on the line and one player who is raring to go is Ireland centre Bundee Aki, who was named in the replacements for the match.

Speaking exclusively to Irish Rugby TV in the latest episode of Connected To Camp Aki said, “I am buzzing, I haven’t been out there in a while but it’s actually been class to watch the lads play. They’ve been playing unbelieveable. It was great to come back in and join the team. I love being around camp, the buzz you get is unreal and it’s definitely something you don’t take for granted.