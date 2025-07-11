Captain’s Run In Lisbon

The Ireland Men’s team completed one last run out in Lisbon today ahead of Saturday’s Summer Tour Test match against Portugal.

Interim Head Coach Paul O’Connell has named three uncapped players – Shayne Bolton, Hugh Gavin and Alex Kendellen – in the starting line up for the second of Ireland’s matches on this tour.

Speaking after the run out at Estadio Nacional de Jamor skipper Craig Casey said, “We know how dangerous Portugal can be, they have some class players and real speed and for us this is a great opportunity for everyone to put their hand up for selection again when we’re back in for November.”