Ireland Prepare For Super Saturday Scotland Challenge

The Ireland squad were in action at the IRFU High Performance Centre yesterday as they prepare for Super Saturday with silverware on the line against Scotland. Ireland Backs Coach Andrew Goodman says that Scotland ‘have earned the right to be confident from the way they played’.

Goodman continued, “To put 50 points on a French team that were flying high and everyone was saying was unbeatable in this competition. They’ve earned the right to have confidence and belief in their game. It’s adding to the occasion of the game.

“We take massive pride in playing at home in front of our people, so it’s our job to make sure they come here and they don’t get to play that brand of rugby at our home ground. That’s our challenge.”

Asked about the prospect of winning the Championship, Goodman said, “It’s about what’s in our control. To get a Triple Crown, which we know is a huge thing for Ireland as a nation. So we’ll look after that through our process during the week, and then we’ll sit back and have a good watch of the next games.”