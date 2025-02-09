Ireland Power To Bonus Point Win In Murrayfield

A try from Calvin Nash on 7 minutes was followed by one for Ireland captain Caelan Doris as Ireland pulled clear. The hosts fought back with a try just on halftime to offere a glimmer of hope which they tried to build on in the second half but tries for James Lowe and Jack Conan put paid to the fightback. A late try for Ben White couldn’t lift Scottish hopes as Ireland secured their second bonus point win of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

Match Centre: Scotland 18 Ireland 32 As It Happened