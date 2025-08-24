Ireland Open RWC2025 With Impressive Six Try Win

Ireland kicked off their Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign with an impressive bonus point victory against Japan in Northampton.

Ireland raced into a three try lead with just 23 minutes on the clock as first Aimee Leigh Costigan (4′) and then Neve Jones (9′) and Beibhinn Parsons (23′) dotted down with Dannah O’Brien adding the extras. Japan struggled to find a foothold in the game as Ireland dominated but they did hit back just on 30 minutes with a try from Ayasa Otsua.

Ireland secured the bonus point, however, with a classic Eve Higgins break leading to a try from Fiona Tuite on 36 minutes and Ireland went into the half time break with a commading 28-7 lead.

Japan started strong in the second half with their maul yielding a second try for Otsua (43′). The Sakura continued to pressure Ireland’s line and came close to scoring their third until Higgins (52′) nabbed an intercept close to her own line to go the length of the field and touch down under the posts.

Ireland had a penalty try crossed off on 60 minutes after the TMO spotted obstruction at the lineout and a yellow card given to Japan was rescinded as a result. The green wave was was not for turning though, and a powerful break from Aoife Dalton set up Enya Breen (62′) to dive over for the sixth try and Ireland were 42-14 ahead into the final quarter.

Both sides emptied the bench and a scrappy final few minutes ensued. Despite some nervous moments thoughout the match Ireland showed some real touches of class as they backed their World Ranking with an impressive win.