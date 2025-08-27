Ireland Training – Spain Match Week

The Ireland squad continue to train at the Towcestrians Sports Club in Northampton as they prepare for their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 against Spain on Sunday.

The teams last met in the World Rugby WXV3 when Ireland won the tournament with a 15-13 win. Current squad members Neve Jones and Grace Moore both scored tries while Dannah O’Brien’s was named Player of the Match.

Prior to that, however, Spain did put a dent in Ireland’s Rugby World Cup qualification in 2021 with an 8-7 win; Beibhinn Parsons scoring Ireland’s try that day. Last Sunday saw her mark her Rugby World Cup debut with a try.

“It’s incredible,” said Parsons, when asked afterwards about scoring on her World Cup debut. “These are the days that you dream of and that power you through all those hard times and to actually have one (a World Cup try) under your belt…

“I need to take a second now and just take it all in because you’re so in the moment and you’re so driven by the next job. We want to celebrate our win and get energy from that and then bring that into next week.”

Sunday’s match kicks off at 12pm with live coverage on RTE, BBC and RTE 2fm