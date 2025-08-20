Ireland Training As Build Up To Japan Game Continues

The Ireland squad were back on the pitch today as they step up their final preparations for their opening Rugby World Cup match against Japan on Sunday.

Scott Bemand’s squad, who arrived in England last Friday, took part on the official Rugby World Cup welcoming ceremony on Saturday and enjoyed some down time before kicking into gear for the first match week of the tournament.

One player who has not travelled yet is back row Aoife Wafer. She remained in Dublin to continue her rehab from a knee operation and is expected to join up with the squad next week.

Assistant coach and former Grand Slam winner Larissa Muldoon said, “Aoife Wafer stayed at home just to work on a few bits of rehab, she will join us next week in preparation looking into Spain.”

